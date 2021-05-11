NBA referee Tony Brown to miss rest of season



Veteran NBA referee Tony Brown will miss the rest of the regular season and the playoffs after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last month.

“Tony is a beloved member of the NBA family, and in particular, our officiating family,” Monty McCutchen, NBA senior vice president for referee development and training, said in a news release Monday. “In addition to exemplifying what it means to be a world class referee on the court, Tony also touches so many lives off the court. The NBA officiating family and the entire NBA family stand behind Tony with thoughts and prayers as he embarks upon this courageous battle.”

Brown has officiated 1,109 regular-season games and 35 playoff games — including his first Finals appearance in 2020 — in 19 seasons as an NBA official.

Brown, 53, has been undergoing treatment since learning of the diagnosis.

“Tony and his entire family wish to express their gratitude for the well-wishes, prayers, support and love which they have received over recent days,” read the news release.

-Field Level Media