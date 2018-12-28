NBA notebook: League reportedly reminds teams about tampering



Amid scrutiny of LeBron James’ comments about New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, the NBA has sent teams a reminder about the league’s tampering policy, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

James’ efforts as a pitchman came under fire recently when he said it would be “amazing” and “incredible” if the Lakers could acquire the five-time All-Star Davis, who is under contract with the Pelicans through 2020.

The league reportedly sent a memo to all teams to further explain the policy, saying in part “employment contracts are to be respected and conduct that interferes with contractual employment relationships is prohibited.”

The memo also makes clear that while players generally aren’t punished for commenting on other players, sustained recruiting or doing it at the behest of their current team would be considered a violation.

–Three games after returning from injury, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo underwent surgery on his shooting (right) hand and is expected to make a full recovery in four to five weeks.

Rondo suffered a grade 3 sprain of his right ring finger in the Lakers’ Christmas Day upset of the Golden State Warriors, reportedly during a tangle with Warriors power forward Draymond Green. The four-time All-Star returned on Dec. 21 after having not played since Nov. 14 when he injured his hand in the fourth quarter of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In 14 games this season, Rondo is averaging 8.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent from the field, including 35.7 percent from 3-point range.

–Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III will miss at least two more weeks because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

Bagley was re-evaluated after missing the past seven games and is making progress, the team said. Bagley was injured against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 14.

Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in June’s draft, is averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 26 games.

–The Warriors will have to make a decision on Patrick McCaw as the disgruntled shooting guard will sign an offer sheet with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wojnarowski reported.

The Cavs reportedly are signing McCaw to a two-year, $6 million non-guaranteed offer sheet, forcing the Warriors to either match the deal or waive him by Jan. 7. The Warriors also reportedly would face an additional $11.3 million in luxury tax should they retain McCaw.

McCaw, 23, missed eight weeks last season after being shoved while airborne and landing on his back. He has not played this season.

