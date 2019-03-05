NBA notebook: Bledsoe signs contract extension



Mar 1, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports Mar 1, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

March 5, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks made their contract extension with guard Eric Bledsoe official Monday as the nine-year pro will earn a reported $70 million over four years, starting with the 2019-20 season.

“We are excited that Eric will continue to be a core part of the Milwaukee Bucks,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a new release. “Eric is instrumental to our success and we’re proud that he is committed to the Bucks.”

Bledsoe is averaging 15.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 61 games this season. The Bucks acquired Bledsoe from Phoenix early last season.

–The Golden State Warriors will bolster their frontcourt depth by bringing back 7-foot center Andrew Bogut from his native Australia, according to Yahoo Sports.

Bogut, 34, just finished an award-winning season in Australia’s National Basketball League. Yahoo Sports, citing league sources, said Bogut would sign with Golden State for the rest of the season after receiving a letter of clearance from the Sydney Kings. That clearing process was expected to take 48 hours.

Bogut, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by Milwaukee, played 13 seasons with five NBA teams from 2005-18 and averaged 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

–Playoff chances are sliding off the table for the Los Angeles Lakers, and with that, contract talks with free agent Carmelo Anthony are on hold, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The Lakers had been considering signing the 34-year-old Anthony, but four losses in the past five games have pushed them to 10th place in the Western Conference, 4.5 games behind San Antonio for the final playoff spot with 19 to play.

–The Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets are headed overseas next fall. The NBA announced that the two teams will play a pair of preseason games Oct. 8 and Oct. 10 at Saitama, Japan, just outside Tokyo.

The league will head back to Japan for the first time since playing 12 regular-season games there between 1990 and 2003. A Phoenix Suns-Utah Jazz matchup in Tokyo on Nov. 2, 1990, was the first regular-season game outside of North America by a major U.S. sports league, according to the NBA.

–An auction of some of the memorabilia of the career of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar brought in nearly $3 million, ESPN reported. The Sunday auction included 234 pieces, including four of the five NBA championship rings he won with the Los Angeles Lakers.

–Field Level Media