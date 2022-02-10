NBA-Nets send Harden to 76ers in blockbuster trade for Simmons-report



(Reuters) – The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired sharp-shooting guard and former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden from the reeling Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster trade, ESPN reported on Thursday.

In exchange for Harden, the Nets will receive former first overall draft pick Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks, according to an ESPN report that cited sources.

ESPN said the Nets will receive an unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick as part of the deal that was reached ahead of the NBA’s 3 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) trade deadline on Thursday.

Australian Simmons, whose future in Philadelphia has been in serious doubt ever since the team collapsed in the second round of last year’s playoffs, has not played this season and told the team in the past that he wanted to be traded.

The Melbourne-born Simmons helped the 76ers secure the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference last year but had a poor percentage from the foul line during the post-season and faced criticism over an unwillingness to shoot on a regular basis.

The trade marks the end of Harden’s short-lived tenure in Brooklyn as the Nets only acquired the three-times NBA scoring champion in January 2021 as part of a deal that reunited him with old team mate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn, were considered a favorite to win the Eastern Conference with that formidable Big Three but have lost nine consecutive games and 10 of their last 12 with Durant sidelined with a sprained ligament in his left knee.

Irving is ineligible to play at home as he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

