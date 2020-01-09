NBA: James takes over lead in All-Star fan voting



Jan 7, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jan 7, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

January 9, 2020

LeBron James surpassed Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo to take the lead in fan voting for the 2020 All-Star Game.

In the second fan returns released Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar had 82,001 more votes than Western Conference runner-up Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and 100,488 more votes than the Eastern Conference leader Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

In all, James has nearly 3.4 million votes.

A 15-time All-Star, the 35-year-old James is averaging 25.1 points, a league-leading 10.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game through 36 games.

The captains for the Feb. 16 showcase in Chicago will be the player from each conference who receives the most fan votes. James and Antetokounmpo were the captains last year.

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters. All current NBA players and a media panel each account for 25 percent of the vote, with every voter completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

Anthony Davis of the Lakers and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers trail James in the West frontcourt voting, with the Houston Rockets’ James Harden second to Doncic among guards.

In the East, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors follow Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt. The Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets are the top two vote-getters among guards.

Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The starters and the two team captains will be announced on Jan. 23.

–Field Level Media