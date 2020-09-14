Navistar rejects Traton’s buyout offer, calls it starting point

September 14, 2020

(Reuters) – Navistar International Corp <NAV.N> on Monday rejected Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE> truck unit Traton’s <8TRA.DE> buyout offer of $43 per share, but said it was a starting point for exploring a possible transaction.

The German automaker has raised its $35 per share January offer as it looks to increase its 16.6% stake in the U.S. truck maker Navistar acquired in 2016. Analysts at Jefferies have said Navistar is worth at least $45 a share.

The company said Traton’s proposal significantly undervalues it.

The truck sector faces pressure to consolidate and share the costs of developing low-emission technologies. Traton and Navistar have been collaborating on purchasing and developing electric vehicle technology.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)