Navarro: Fauci is a sociopath, must be held accountable

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. The committee discussed efforts to safely get back to work and school during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:20 PM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro revealed what he believes are the true intentions of Anthony Fauci’s push to stir up more coronavirus fears.

“From the first time I met him he just did not make a lot of sense. We’ve seen all of his flipflops,” Navarro said. “My new theory is that he’s simply a sociopath. He just lies to advance his own interest.”

Navarro said Fauci first downplayed coronavirus, then said it would take years to develop a vaccine and now he’s trying to steal credit for the vaccine.

He added, in reality Fauci was helping China to create COVID-19.

“So, Fauci is a sociopath. Fauci created the Wuhan lab gain of function genetically engineered virus,” Navarro stated. “If you allow the Chinese communists working with the People’s Liberation Army to go in and screw around with a bioweapon using your gain of function, which was slipped past President Trump behind his back, guess what? You’re going to get deadly and dangerous viruses that are then going to mutate and continue to thwart our efforts to get herd immunity through things like vaccines and people who are already being infected.”

Navarro went on to add Fauci must be held accountable for all his lies.

