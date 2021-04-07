Navalny’s allies released from house arrest in Moscow Court

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:10 PM PT – Wednesday, April 7, 2021

A Moscow Court released the allies of opposition leader Alexei Navalny from their house arrest. On Wednesday, a Russian judge ruled the recent house arrests of Navalny’s brother Oleg and his top anti-corruption lawyer were illegal.

The judge ruled the two will remain under a curfew for the remainder of their court proceedings, but they cannot be arrested or detained. Navalny’s allies face a political case aimed at preventing them from taking part in upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Kremlin has accused them of violating the COVID lockdown by organizing mass protests in the streets.

“First of all, we must not focus on these insane fabricated cases, but the most important thing is the lawlessness off-limits against Alexei Navalny, the man who they tried to kill with a chemical weapon,” Anti-Corruption Foundation attorney Lyubov Sobol stated. “And now they are trying to kill him slowly and torture him in prison.”

Meanwhile, Alexei Navalny said he’s winning in the battle against the Putin regime because the support of the majority of Russians is on the side of truth and transparency.