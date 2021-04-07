Trending

Navalny’s allies released from house arrest in Moscow Court

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Alexei Navalny's lawyer Mikhailova said Navalny was taken to a hospital outside prison on Wednesday, March 24 for magnetic resonance tomography but wasn't given the results. She said Navalny has received pills and ointment for his pain, but prison authorities refused to accept medicines that lawyers brought to him. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:10 PM PT – Wednesday, April 7, 2021

A Moscow Court released the allies of opposition leader Alexei Navalny from their house arrest. On Wednesday, a Russian judge ruled the recent house arrests of Navalny’s brother Oleg and his top anti-corruption lawyer were illegal.

The judge ruled the two will remain under a curfew for the remainder of their court proceedings, but they cannot be arrested or detained. Navalny’s allies face a political case aimed at preventing them from taking part in upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Kremlin has accused them of violating the COVID lockdown by organizing mass protests in the streets.

Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, center, gestures as she walks to the court escorted by police and Russian Federal Bailiffs service officers in Moscow, Russia, Monday April 5, 2021. A Moscow court will start considering the case against Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol, who is charged with unlawful entry into a dwelling. In December Sobol rang the doorbell of a flat of a relative of an alleged FSB agent Konstantin Kudryavtsev, whom Navalny accused of his poisoning. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

“First of all, we must not focus on these insane fabricated cases, but the most important thing is the lawlessness off-limits against Alexei Navalny, the man who they tried to kill with a chemical weapon,” Anti-Corruption Foundation attorney Lyubov Sobol stated. “And now they are trying to kill him slowly and torture him in prison.”

Meanwhile, Alexei Navalny said he’s winning in the battle against the Putin regime because the support of the majority of Russians is on the side of truth and transparency.

