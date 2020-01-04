NATO’s training mission against ISIS suspended in Iraq

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:05 PM PT — Saturday, January 4, 2020

NATO has suspended its training mission in Iraq following a U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. On Saturday, officials said the training mission, which was aimed at teaching Iraqi forces how to prevent the Islamic State from regaining strength, has been temporarily halted.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has reportedly been keeping in touch with Defense Secretary Mark Esper on the latest developments in the region.

This came after Iran pledged revenge against the U.S. following the assassination of Soleimani. Thousands attended his funeral in Karbala, Iraq on Saturday. Protesters have also taken to the streets of Tehran to condemn the Pentagon’s assassination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard general.

WATCH: Tens of thousands of people take to the streets of Tehran and other cities to protest against American "crimes" after US strikes killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad on Friday. Full story: https://t.co/fJKhUrvV4l pic.twitter.com/47iTXGR26V — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 4, 2020

The Iranian Ambassador to the UN condemned the airstrike on Friday, saying that it was “an act of war, on the part of the United States, against the Iranian people.”

“Last night, they opened a new chapter (in their) attack against the Iranians by assassinating one of our most beloved generals,” stated Majid Takht-Ravanchi. “I do not believe the U.S. took an action to stop a war because the plan for the assassination of General Soleimani was in the making for quite some time.”

#WATCH Iranian ambassador to the UN responds to killing of General Qasem Soleimani pic.twitter.com/Qwr3mIR1FL — Greta Wall (@GretaLWall) January 4, 2020

