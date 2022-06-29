Trending

NATO formally invites Finland, Sweden

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 9:31 AM PT – Wednesday, June 29, 2022

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the alliance has formally invited Finland and Sweden to join. During a press conference in Spain Wednesday, he thanked both countries and Turkey for coming to an agreement to pave the way for the move.

Turkey had threatened to veto both nations potential ascension, but dropped its opposition after reaching a deal addressing its concerns regarding arms exports and the fight against terrorism.

Stoltenberg asserted the alliance is not going to allow Russia to intimidate its efforts to expand. He also said NATO leaders have endorsed a new strategic concept, making it clear that Russia poses the greatest threat to the alliance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, second left, after signing a memorandum in which Turkey agrees to Finland and Sweden's membership of the defense alliance in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, second left, after signing a memorandum in which Turkey agrees to Finland and Sweden’s membership of the defense alliance in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden announced the US is ramping up forces in Europe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During a meeting with Stoltenberg in Spain Wednesday, he said the US is enhancing its “forced posture” in Europe. The President also praised Sweden and Finland for their push to join the alliance and said it will make NATO stronger as well as more secure.

MORE NEWS: Convicted Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE