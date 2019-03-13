NATO considering action over Huawei security concerns

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:32 PM PT — Thursday, March 14, 2019

NATO said its discussing the ongoing concerns over Chinese technology and the future of 5G communications.

In a news conference Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged some of NATO’s 29 allies have raised concerns about Chinese companies like Huawei.

He said the alliance is consulting closely on the security aspects of 5G investments to figure out the best way to address the coming challenges.

Stoltenberg refused to speculate on the outcome of these discussions.

“And of course NATO takes these concerns seriously, that’s also the reason why we will continue to consult and continue to assess and look into whether NATO has a role to play in addressing the security aspects related to this kind of infrastructure,” he explained.

The secretary general added, NATO has “significantly” stepped up its efforts concerning cybersecurity and cyber defense.