NATO: China’s military build-up poses serious concern

UPDATED 8:16 AM PT – Thursday, June 30, 2022

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sounded the alarm regarding China’s military build-up and its growing relationship with Russia. At the NATO summit in Madrid, the Bloc’s leaders labeled Moscow as top concern for the alliance and they also criticized Beijing’s increasing assertiveness on the world stage.

“China is not our adversary, but we must be clear eyed about the serious challenges it represents,” noted the Secretary General.

The challenges we face are truly global. We must continue to stand together with like-minded partners around the world to protect our values, our freedom and promote peace and prosperity. #NATOSummit pic.twitter.com/kkAyGKFyoP — NATO (@NATO) June 29, 2022

Stoltenberg also unveiled a new strategic concept on China. The organization is concerned about Beijing’s strategic investments around the globe and its military operations in the South China Sea.

“China is substantially building up its military forces, including nuclear weapons, bullying its neighbors and threatening Taiwan, investing heavily in critical infrastructure, including in allied countries,” Stoltenberg explained.

Military officials from Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea also attended the meeting in Madrid, in turn, drawing criticism from China. Beijing is now warning against any expansion of NATO in the Asia-Pacific region, which it says may lead to conflict.