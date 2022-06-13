Trending

NATO Chief: Turkey has raised ‘legitimate’ security concerns

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a joint press conference at Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, in Sodermanland County, Sweden, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

OAN NEWSROOM
Monday, June 13, 2022

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said Turkey has raised “legitimate concerns” over Finland and Sweden joining the military alliance. While speaking in Finland on Sunday, the secretary general said its important to keep in mind that no other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey.

“The summit in Madrid was never a deadline,” he stated. “At the same time, I would like to see this solved as soon as possible. And therefore, we are working hard with our NATO ally, Turkey and also with Finland and Sweden to address those issues that Turkey has raised.”

Stoltenberg also claimed no other ally hosts more refugees, while noting Turkey plays a key roll in providing support to Ukraine. Terrorism and weapons exports are among Turkey’s concerns, but the two Nordic countries have agreed to continue discussions.

“As in international politics, it is all the reasons to take seriously what your counterpart is saying and that’s what we are going to do, take seriously what Turkey puts forward,” stated Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland.

Stoltenberg assured the two Nordic countries joining was the right decision and stresses it will strengthen security and stability throughout the Euro-Atlantic area.

