Trending

NATO Chief: Sweden taking ‘important steps’ to meet Turkey’s demands

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, welcomes NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, in Sodermanland County, Sweden, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, welcomes NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, in Sodermanland County, Sweden, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 9:21 AM PT – Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Sweden is taking steps to meet Turkey’s demands for approving its NATO membership application. That’s according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who visited Sweden on Monday. Both Sweden and Finland requested to join the alliance last month.

Turkish officials objected while accusing the two Scandinavian countries of supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is a group designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

“I welcome that Sweden has all started to change its counterterrorism legislation and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect their future status as a NATO member with new commitments to allies,” stated Stoltenberg. “These are two important steps to address concerns Turkey has raised.”

The NATO Secretary General said the goal is to have Sweden and Finland join NATO as soon as possible.

MORE NEWS: Biden Tackles Federal Government-Made Fire In N.M.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE