NATO chief says support for Ukraine membership unchanged

French Defence Minister Florence Parly and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before a meeting in Paris, France December 10, 2021. Bertrand Guay/Pool via REUTERS French Defence Minister Florence Parly and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before a meeting in Paris, France December 10, 2021. Bertrand Guay/Pool via REUTERS

December 10, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – The NATO military alliance stands by its position in support of Ukraine’s membership of NATO, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

Stoltenberg made the comments after meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly in Paris.

