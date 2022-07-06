NATO accession protocols begin for Finland, Sweden

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:28 AM PT – Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Finland and Sweden took one more step to joining the ranks of NATO. According to reports Tuesday, all 30 members of the organization signed off on each nation’s accession protocols despite prior resistance from Turkey.

One more important step forward. ⁰

Today, #NATO Allies signed the Accession Protocols for 🇫🇮 and 🇸🇪. We want to extend a sincere thank you to all Allies.



The next step on the road towards membership is the ratification process in all national parliaments.

#FinlandNATO pic.twitter.com/lUHKBPkncy — Finland at NATO (@FinMissionNATO) July 5, 2022

This came after the three countries signed a trilateral agreement confirming Turkey’s support for Finland and Sweden becoming members of the organization. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about the decision to begin the accession protocols during a press conference.

“I commend all allies for moving so quickly in accepting Finland and Sweden applications for membership,” he stated. “And I want to thank Turkey, Finland and Sweden for their constructive approach. The trilateral agreement they signed at the Madrid summit made today possible.”

An historic day for Euro-Atlantic security as all 30 #NATO Allies sign the Accession Protocols for #Finland & #Sweden. With 32 nations around the table, we will be stronger and safer, as we face a more dangerous world. pic.twitter.com/Mu0jjK9IuF — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 5, 2022

In the meantime, each country’s membership bids are expected to be ratified within the coming weeks.