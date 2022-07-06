Trending

NATO accession protocols begin for Finland, Sweden

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a media conference after the signature of the NATO Accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden in the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a media conference after the signature of the NATO Accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden in the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 8:28 AM PT – Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Finland and Sweden took one more step to joining the ranks of NATO. According to reports Tuesday, all 30 members of the organization signed off on each nation’s accession protocols despite prior resistance from Turkey.

This came after the three countries signed a trilateral agreement confirming Turkey’s support for Finland and Sweden becoming members of the organization. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about the decision to begin the accession protocols during a press conference.

“I commend all allies for moving so quickly in accepting Finland and Sweden applications for membership,” he stated. “And I want to thank Turkey, Finland and Sweden for their constructive approach. The trilateral agreement they signed at the Madrid summit made today possible.”

In the meantime, each country’s membership bids are expected to be ratified within the coming weeks.

MORE NEWS: Strategist Says Democrat Party Is In Trouble Amid Record Low Approval Of Biden-Harris

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE