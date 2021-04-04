Native Americans protest construction of Canadian pipeline in Minn.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:52 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Native Americans called on the Biden administration to bar Canadian energy company Enbridge from laying down an oil pipeline in northern Minnesota.

On Thursday, Native American activists gathered to protest the completion of the Line 3 Replacement Project. The halfway finished oil pipeline is meant to replace the pipeline stretching from Wisconsin to Alberta, Canada.

Opponents of the pipeline asserted Line 3 would bring damaging environmental effects to the region and comes in violation of numerous treaties between the government and indigenous groups of people.

“I’m going to implore you to cancel Line 3 for in perpetuity and any other pipelines that carry these fossil fuels,” activist Tania Aubid stated. “As for the mining also, to cancel them for in perpetuity, because that is not the way of life here in northern Minnesota.”

Proponents of the pipeline pointed to the countless jobs the project brings to a region impacted heavily by the financial effects of the pandemic.