Native Americans protest construction of Canadian pipeline in Minn.

A Native American environmental activist shows an eagle feather to a construction worker in a bulldozer at the construction site for the Line 3 oil pipeline near Palisade, Minnesota on January 9, 2021. - Line 3 is an oil sands pipeline which runs from Hardisty, Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin in the United States. In 2014, a new route for the Line 3 pipeline was proposed to allow an increased volume of oil to be transported daily. While that project has been approved in Canada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota, it has sparked continued resistance from climate justice groups and Native American communities in Minnesota. While many people are concerned about potential oil spills along Line 3, some Native American communities in Minnesota have opposed the project on the basis of treaty rights. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:52 PM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Native Americans called on the Biden administration to bar Canadian energy company Enbridge from laying down an oil pipeline in northern Minnesota.

On Thursday, Native American activists gathered to protest the completion of the Line 3 Replacement Project. The halfway finished oil pipeline is meant to replace the pipeline stretching from Wisconsin to Alberta, Canada.

Opponents of the pipeline asserted Line 3 would bring damaging environmental effects to the region and comes in violation of numerous treaties between the government and indigenous groups of people.

A Native American environmental activist holds a sign in front of the construction site for the Line 3 oil pipeline site near Palisade, Minnesota on January 9, 2021. - Line 3 is an oil sands pipeline which runs from Hardisty, Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin in the United States. In 2014, a new route for the Line 3 pipeline was proposed to allow an increased volume of oil to be transported daily. While that project has been approved in Canada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota, it has sparked continued resistance from climate justice groups and Native American communities in Minnesota. While many people are concerned about potential oil spills along Line 3, some Native American communities in Minnesota have opposed the project on the basis of treaty rights. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m going to implore you to cancel Line 3 for in perpetuity and any other pipelines that carry these fossil fuels,” activist Tania Aubid stated. “As for the mining also, to cancel them for in perpetuity, because that is not the way of life here in northern Minnesota.”

Proponents of the pipeline pointed to the countless jobs the project brings to a region impacted heavily by the financial effects of the pandemic.

