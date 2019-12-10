National Infrastructure Advisory Council: Cyber threats pose an existential threat to the nation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:06 PM PT — Tuesday, December 10, 2019

According to the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, the country isn’t prepared to handle a major cyber attack from a foreign rival. Their warning came in a draft report to President Trump this week in which it asks the administration to act quickly and take bold action.

The council recommended the president create a “critical infrastructure command center,” which it said would help government agencies and companies at risk share classified information on possible cyber threats. Furthermore, council officials also strongly suggested the commander-in-chief sign an executive order to create a “federal cybersecurity commission,” which would study and mitigate possible cyber attacks to the country’s energy, communications and financial sectors.

The root of all these concerns stemmed from the annual Worldwide Threat Assessment. It found that China, Iran, and Russia could easily launch disruptive cyber attacks on critical U.S. infrastructure. Meanwhile, other U.S. security specialists are also sounding the alarm to the potential catastrophes foreign entities could inflict on the country.

“It’s not individuals who are doing the attacks, it is, as you say, nation-states,” explained National Security and cyber risk expert Richard Clarke. “It’s the Russian Army, Russian Intelligence, Russian Military Intelligence, the GRU..the North Korean army is funding its developments of nuclear weapons by hacking companies and stealing money all over the world.”

U.S. companies are ill-equipped to win against attacks by nation-states. That’s why the National Infrastructure Advisory Council is worried the nation’s private sector could crumble if faced with a coordinated cyber attack. At the same time, national defense leaders say it would be almost impossible for the U.S. military, alone, to combat security threats like these.

“I mean, how could the Pentagon defend your regional bank, how could the Pentagon defend the telephone company or a retail store?” Clarke asked. “It can’t.”

The cyber specialists will reportedly discuss their security recommendations more in depth this Friday alongside officials of President Trump’s administration.