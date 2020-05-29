Trending

National Guard called to nearly a dozen states for protests

FILE – Protesters demonstrate against the the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:35 AM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

Protests gripped the nation this weekend. More than 1,600 people have been arrested across 22 cities since Thursday.

In Los Angeles alone, officials took 533 protesters into custody on Friday.

In Indianapolis, multiple shootings erupted across the city in connection with the riots. Three people were shot and one was killed.

New York City demonstrators were seen throwing Molotov cocktail towards police.

Retailer Target has also moved to close 175 of its locations across various states in response to looting. In a statement Friday, CEO Brian Cornell announced “we are a community in pain,” but Target is still committed to helping.

He added “truckloads” of medical supplies and other essential items are being sent to ensure “no one within the areas of the heaviest damage” is cut off. Cornell also reaffirmed the employees of the store in Minneapolis, along with all “displaced employees,” will keep their full pay and benefits as the store works to rebuild.

People leave a vandalized Target store in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during protests against the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

In the meantime, the National Guard has been deployed to nearly a dozen states as city and state officials continue calling in assistance against protesters.

Late Saturday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti became the most recent official to call for back up. The city has since been approved to receive 500 to 700 guardsmen.

Several other states, including Washington, Ohio and Georgia, have also called in the guard. In Minneapolis, officials confirmed they have nearly 4,000 troops.

However, controversy has since erupted around the extra security. Protesters have claimed the guard will only increase tensions nationwide.

President Trump has thanked the National Guard for their quick work in shutting things down in Minnesota.

Minnesota National Guard members maintain a position on Lake St., near S. Chicago Ave., protecting nearby firefighters following protests in the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Meanwhile, GOP officials have taken aim at Minnesota leaders. They criticized these officials for their handling of the Minneapolis protests, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd.

On Saturday, President Trump stated he would send in federal troops if Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey did not deescalate the demonstrations.

“They’ve got to be smart. We have our military ready, willing and able if they ever want to call our military. We can have troops on the ground very quickly, if they ever want our military. They’re using their National Guard right now.” – Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan also blasted Walz and Frey in a tweet Friday, calling them “international disgraces.” She called for their immediate resignation and said they failed George Floyd, as well as police and local communities in the state.

Carnahan believes the officials’ indecision led to the protests. She claimed they let Minneapolis burn for four straight nights.

Demonstrators block the street as a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance tries to get through during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Her views were echoed by President Trump, who urged the leaders to take a tougher stance on protesters.

“It’s a great state, Minnesota. They’ve got to get tougher, they’ve got to be strong. Honor the memory of George Floyd, honor his memory. They have to get tougher, and by being tougher, they will be honoring his memory.” – Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

Frey has responded to the criticism by saying the people of Minneapolis are strong and they will get through this difficult time.

Police in riot gear walk through a cloud of blue smoke as they advance on protesters near the Minneapolis 5th Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

RELATED: Lawmakers Calling For Peace After Days Of Protests

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE