National Border Patrol Council: 30% drop in migrant arrests since Mexico deal

UPDATED 6:55 AM PT — Friday, June 28, 2019

The National Border Patrol Council is taking aim at mainstream media for ignoring the administration’s success at addressing the crisis at the southern border.

In an interview Wednesday, council President Brandon Judd said “it’s very interesting how mainstream media hammers Donald Trump for weaponizing tariffs” when in reality “he’s doing what he needed to. ”

Judd also said since Mexico agreed to help the White House crack down on illegal migration his council has experienced a 30-percent drop in the number of migrant arrests along the southwest border. He added, in some areas that drop dipped even lower to 65-percent.

“We dropped in arrests from 4,100 per day down to 2,900, so we’ve seen a huge drop and we have seen drops as big as 65-percent in certain areas,” explained the Border Patrol Council head. “And to force them to actually become true border security partners was absolutely brilliant, and we’re already seeing the dividends.”

Judd blamed Congress for the situation at the border, and slammed the House for waiting so long to approve emergency funds to address the crisis.