National Australia Bank to close branches temporarily over ‘security threat’



FILE PHOTO: The logo of National Australia Bank is displayed outside the firm's headquarters in central Sydney, Australia, Aug.4, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of National Australia Bank is displayed outside the firm's headquarters in central Sydney, Australia, Aug.4, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

November 18, 2020

(Reuters) – National Australia Bank said on Wednesday it was closing its branches temporarily due to a “physical security threat”, although it did not give further details.

The lender said it was working with police and will issue an update later.

