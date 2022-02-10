National Australia Bank shares rise as profit jumps 9% on robust lending



FILE PHOTO: A National Australia Bank (NAB) sign is displayed outside an office building in central Sydney, Australia, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray FILE PHOTO: A National Australia Bank (NAB) sign is displayed outside an office building in central Sydney, Australia, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) -National Australia Bank reported a 9.1% rise in first-quarter profit, as growth in home and business lending at the country’s second-biggest lender offset narrower margins, sending its shares more than 4% higher on Thursday.

NAB posted cash earnings of A$1.80 billion ($1.29 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, higher than A$1.65 billion a year earlier and a Morgan Stanley estimate of about A$1.60 billion.

“NAB has started the 2022 financial year well … asset quality remained benign and good momentum has continued across our business despite the environment remaining competitive,” Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan said.

The bank’s lending and deposits volume rose by A$18 billion each during the quarter as it gained market share in both spheres, he said, while revenue climbed 8%.

Australian home lending and business loans were up 2.6% and 3.4%, respectively, and loans in New Zealand grew 2.2% in the quarter.

UBS analysts called it a “strong result” and said NAB’s operating performance was well ahead of consensus at a pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) level.

NAB shares rose as much as 4.1% to A$29.54, their highest since Jan. 18 and on track for their best day in three months, while the broader market was 0.9% higher.

McEwan added that while disruptions to supply chains and labour markets from the Omicron variant had created uncertainty, the bank was optimistic about the outlook for Australia and New Zealand.

NAB still joined its Australian peers in flagging the effects of stiff competition as its net interest margin fell 5 basis points to 1.64% in the quarter.

Record low interest rates and fierce competition in the home loan market are crimping margins for Australian lenders, which are also taking a hit from borrowers switching to fixed-rate mortgages.

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a closely watched measure of spare cash, was 12.4% at Dec. 31, compared with 13% at Sept. 30.

($1 = 1.3926 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Indranil Sarkar; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)