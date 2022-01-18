Trending

Nasdaq futures slump 2% as rising yields spark tech rout

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York
The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

January 18, 2022

(Reuters) – Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index slumped almost 2% on Tuesday as traders returned from a long holiday weekend to position for a more hawkish Federal Reserve ahead of a policy meeting next week.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks came under pressure in Europe and Asia as two-year Treasury yields, which track short-term rate expectations, crossed 1% for the first time since February 2020. [US/]

Frankfurt-listed shares of U.S. megacap tech companies including Google’s Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft were last down between 1.9% and 2.5%. They were down by similar amount in early U.S. premarket trading.

At 04:48 a.m. ET (0948 GMT), Dow e-minis were down 292 points, or 0.82%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 57.25 points, or 1.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 292.5 points, or 1.88%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Maju Samuel)

