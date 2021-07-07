Nasdaq hits record high on tech boost



FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq hit a new high at the open on Wednesday, as falling Treasury yields lifted tech-heavy growth stocks, while investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s minutes from the June meeting to gauge the trajectory of policy support going forward.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.80 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 34,604.17.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.47 points, or 0.17%, at 4,351.01, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 89.78 points, or 0.61%, to 14,753.42 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)