Nasdaq slides 3% as tech rout deepens



FILE PHOTO: The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, New York, U.S., June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, New York, U.S., June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

September 8, 2020

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3% at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 412.44 points, or 3.65%, to 10,900.70 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.08 points, or 0.74%, at the open to 27,925.23, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 55.08 points, or 1.61%, at 3,371.88.

