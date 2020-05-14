NASCAR releases June schedule



May 14, 2020

NASCAR teams finally know their next step after the upcoming run of four races in 11 days in Darlington, S.C., and Charlotte. They’re headed to Bristol.

Bristol follows a pair of races in Charlotte, including the Coca-Cola 600, and the first two events up on the revised calendar starting Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

The Bristol stop features an Xfinity Series race on May 30 followed by the NASCAR Cup Series race on May 31. Atlanta Motor Speedway (June 6-7) has one race in each of the three national series, including a double-header on Saturday with the Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks.

Crews were already in Hampton, Ga., when the coronavirus pandemic caused NASCAR to postpone the race in March.

Martinsville Speedway hosts another mid-week NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights on Wednesday, June 10, three days after racing at Atlanta.

Homestead-Miami Speedway (Sunday, June 14) hosts a NASCAR Cup Series night race following an Xfinity Series race earlier in the day. That will be the second of two Xfinity Series races at Miami, the first of which will be part of a double-header with the Gander Trucks on June 13.

NASCAR’s final confirmed race released Thursday was at Talladega Superspeedway. An ARCA Menards Series and Xfinity Series double-header on Saturday, June 20, will be chased by the NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday.

Also confirmed Thursday, races at Kansas Speedway (May 30-31) and Michigan International Speedway (June 5-7) are postponed indefinitely. Chicagoland and Sonoma races were canceled last week.

