NASCAR driver Bobby East killed in Calif. stabbing

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:13 PM PT – Sunday, July 17, 2022

Police fatally shot a man wanted for killing a top NASCAR driver in California. Bobby East, 37, was stabbed to death at a 76 gas station in Westminster on Wednesday. Police were able to locate the suspect on Friday night. The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Trent Millsap.

“NASCAR is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Bobby East,” the racing organization told the Associated Press in a statement on Saturday. “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bobby, a true racer.”

Officers found Millsap in an apartment complex in Anaheim and SWAT was called in to serve a search and arrest warrant. A K-9 was reportedly shot but is expected to survive. The dog has been identified as Kubo from the Cypress Police Department.

“Kubo’s ear still hurts but he is well on his way to a full recovery,” the department wrote on Kubo. “He told us the ear pain isn’t his biggest problem. It’s the embarrassment of wearing the ‘cone of shame.’ Thanks to everyone who sent good vibes to Kubo. He appreciates the love and will be back to work soon.”

Today I will be striking out my @NHRA racing number in memory of Bobby East, I knew his dad pretty well and my USAC cars raced against him. My thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HOu80YvkAT — Cruz Pedregon (@CruzPedregon) July 17, 2022

East was a three time US Auto Club champion and the USAC said East was “one of the most prolific drivers of his era.” East was a native of Torrance and raced on the NASCAR, US Auto Club and Automobile Racing Club of America circuits, according to City News Service.

It’s unclear what led to the police involved shooting. Meanwhile, a motive for the stabbing also remains unclear.