NASA scrubs 2nd launch attempt for Artemis 1

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:38 PM PT – Saturday, September 3, 2022

NASA has scrubbed the launch of Artemis 1 for the second time in five-days.

The #Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful. Join NASA leaders later today for a news conference. Check for updates: https://t.co/6LVDrA1toy pic.twitter.com/LgXnjCy40u — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2022

On Saturday, the countdown for takeoff was in progress for the moon-bound rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida. It was halted with two-and-a-half hours on the clock. The decision to postpone the launch came after repeated attempts to fix a leak of super-cooled liquid hydrogen propellant.

NOW: @NASAArtemis teams provide an update on the status of the #Artemis I flight test to the Moon following the Sept. 3 launch attempt. https://t.co/1MoquGPIgs — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2022

NASA has said that engineers are continuing to gather data. The agency also announced there was no immediate word on a time frame for a third-launch attempt.