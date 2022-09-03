Trending

NASA scrubs 2nd launch attempt for Artemis 1

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:38 PM PT – Saturday, September 3, 2022

NASA has scrubbed the launch of Artemis 1 for the second time in five-days. 

On Saturday, the countdown for takeoff was in progress for the moon-bound rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida. It was halted with two-and-a-half hours on the clock. The decision to postpone the launch came after repeated attempts to fix a leak of super-cooled liquid hydrogen propellant.

NASA has said that engineers are continuing to gather data. The agency also announced there was no immediate word on a time frame for a third-launch attempt.

