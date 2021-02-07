Naomi Osaka calls comments made by Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori ‘ignorant’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Sunday, February 7, 2021

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka criticized recent comments made by Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Committee.

Osaka weighed in on the matter Saturday, following a Japanese Olympic Committee board of trustees meeting Mori took part in recently. During the event, Mori reportedly said women talk too much during meetings and suggested the panel would have to restrict their speaking time if more were added to the board.

Osaka said his statements were ignorant.

“So, I feel like that was a really ignorant statement to make,” Osaka stated. “But I’m not sure, like, if it was a statement he made during the press conference or if it’s a quote that was taken while he was having a private conversation.”

Now many are calling this comment by Mori a sign of a larger problem in Japan, as some say women are underrepresented in business and politics.

A new poll found around 60 percent of people in Japan do not believe he is fit to lead the Olympic organizing committee.