Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton revive Russia hoax narrative

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:31 AM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton resurrected the Russia hoax narrative while seeking to place blame for the violence on Capitol Hill.

During an interview on Clinton’s podcast Monday, the House Speaker claimed demonstrators were “puppets of Vladimir Putin” and “out for blood.” Clinton herself added, she wants to get President Trump’s phone records to see if he called Putin during the incident.

Pelosi then said she wants to start a 9/11 style commission to investigate and punish GOP lawmakers, while accusing them, without evidence, of aiding and abetting those who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

.@SpeakerPelosi and I agree: Congress needs to establish an investigative body like the 9/11 Commission to determine Trump's ties to Putin so we can repair the damage to our national security and prevent a puppet from occupying the presidency ever again. pic.twitter.com/yR7LQmXm5Z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 18, 2021

This comes as the Democrats are ramping up the use of the Capitol Hill violence to paint every conservative as complicit in the incident.