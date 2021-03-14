Trending

Nancy Pelosi blames President Trump, ‘climate change’ for migrant surge

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:00 PM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blamed Republicans for the sudden surge of migrants at the southern border, even though Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress.

In an interview with ABC on Sunday, Pelosi stopped short of calling the situation at the border a “crisis,” instead referring to it as a “humanitarian challenge.”

She said the Biden administration inherited a broken system, and even went as far as to say migrants were fleeing Central America because of so-called “climate change.”

“My most recent trip to the Northern Triangle, that would be Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, you saw the impact of the climate change,” Pelosi stated. “Mind you, these people were leaving because of the drought they couldn’t farm.”

Critics are now pointing out how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been promising amnesty to illegal migrants, ultimately enticing the thousands of people to flood the United States in droves.

