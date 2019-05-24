Nadler: Mueller wants to testify privately

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:58 AM PT — Friday, May 24, 2019

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler recently touched on the likelihood of Robert Mueller testifying before Congress.

While speaking on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show Thursday night, he said the special counsel is looking to testify behind closed-doors:

“Mueller… I think I can say at this point — he wants to testify in private…he’s willing to make an open statement but he wants to testify in private…we think it’s important for the American people to hear from him and to hear his answers to questions about the report.”

Nadler went on to say Mueller wants to make himself appear “apolitical,” and does not want to turn the testimony into a political spectacle. He added, if it is behind closed-doors then a transcript would be released to the public.

If the special counsel does come before Congress, it would be the first time he has spoken out about the nearly two-year long Russia probe.