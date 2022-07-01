N.Y. to bar concealed carry in various locations, increase requirements

OAN NEWSROOM

Friday, July 1, 2022

The Empire State is striking back against a recent Supreme Court ruling on the Second Amendment. Governor Kathy Hochul (D) unveiled a list of “sensitive locations” where concealed carriers will not be permitted to bring their firearms. During a press conference Wednesday, the Democrat rattled off a number of locations where the Second Amendment does not apply.

“Federal, state, local government buildings, health and medical facilities, places where children gather, daycares, parks, zoos, playgrounds, public transportation, subways, buses, polling places, educational institutions,” Hochul noted. “And making sure that we have no open-carry policy as a default position for private businesses.”

Hochul clarified that private businesses wishing to allow patrons to carry a concealed firearm in their establishments must put up signage expressly giving permission to do so. The move is a rebuttal to the Supreme Court ruling that struck down the New York’s strict “proper cause” requirement for those seeking concealed carry permits. The Democrat also pledged to make CCW and gun ownership requirements stricter to prevent criminals from stealing weapons from law-abiding citizens.

“Twenty-five percent of gun crimes are committed with stolen guns. Where can they steal out of?” asked Hochul. “They can steal the out of your vehicle, so we’re adding a vehicle requirement to our safe storage laws. So you have to have them locked up when you’re traveling and right now, if you have children in your home under the age of 16, you have to have safe storage.”

Those seeking a concealed carry permit will be required to complete 15-hours of experience at a firing range, while background checks will be conducted for the purchases of both guns and ammunition. Hochul said the new law will serve as a baseline gun policy for the Empire State, but localities are welcome to enforce stricter measures at their own discretion. The governor used her parting words to lambaste the Supreme Court for striking down New York’s original protocol.

“And I wanna say, if six Supreme Court justices wanna take us backwards, we have a legislature full of duly elected representatives who actually speak for the people of this state and wanna protect a law that’s been on the books for over 100 years,” she asserted.

Hochul called an “extraordinary session” Thursday to push the measure through the state legislature.