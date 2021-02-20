N.Y. Rep. Reed considering gubernatorial run to challenge Gov. Cuomo

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:30 PM PT – Saturday, February 20, 2021

State Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) said he’s considering a gubernatorial run to challenge embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.).

On Saturday, Reed said he’s “definitely” looking at a run, adding people across the state are supporting the challenge. Earlier this month, he suggested Cuomo’s days as governor are “numbered.”

Reed slammed Cuomo after the Democrat tried to shift the blame for nursing home deaths onto Republicans.

“Bottom line is, it’s not a political witch hunt,” Reed said. “This is about getting justice for 15,000 people who died because he ordered COVID-19 patients into our nursing homes where non-COVID patients were living.”

So tell the truth, Gov. Cuomo. Your order in March sent 15,000 souls to their death. #CuomoCoverup pic.twitter.com/0n6dSnOAGJ — Tom Reed (@TomReedCongress) February 19, 2021

Cuomo has repeatedly come under fire during the pandemic, which has only worsened in recent weeks. Reed warned New York doesn’t have much time left to get its fiscal house in order.

