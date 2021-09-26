Trending

N.Y. prepares for potential health worker shortages due to vaccine mandate

ALBANY, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference at the New York State Capitol on August 11, 2021 in Albany City. Lt. Gov. and incoming NY Gov. Kathy Hochul gave her first press conference after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he will be resigning following the release of a report by the New York State Attorney General Letitia James, that concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Hochul will be New York's first woman governor. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:14 AM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

New York appears to be anticipating medical worker shortages due to the state’s vaccine mandate. In a statement on Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced she’s prepared to sign an executive order declaring a state of emergency to fill up potential staffing vacancies.

The order would permit health workers licensed in other states to work in New York. Hochul said other options include deploying medically trained National Guard members.

This comes as the state’s vaccine mandate for health workers goes into effect on Monday. Reports said 84 percent of all hospital workers are fully vaccinated and similar rates are among adult care and nursing home employees.

Meanwhile, a federal judge temporarily blocked New York City schools from enforcing a vaccine mandate on its employees. The move by a judge on Friday, comes as many are worried the mandate could cause staffing shortages within the school system. Although, local mandate supporters are confident the order will be reinstated and expect a ruling to be handed down as early as next week.

