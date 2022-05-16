N.Y. Gov. Hochul says CEOs of social media need to be held accountable following live stream, manifesto by suspected Buffalo shooter

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:45 AM PT – Monday, May 16, 2022

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) says CEOs of social media companies should be held accountable for certain crimes. During an interview Sunday, the Democrat said these chief executives need to assure the public that they are taking every step possible to monitor risky information.

Her remarks came after a suspected shooter reportedly posted a 180 page manifesto online, just one day before opening fire at a supermarket in Buffalo. The act of violence left 10 people dead while the attack was live streamed for an online audience to witness.

“Well this manifesto tells everything to us and that is what is so bone-chiling about it,” stated the governor. “There is the ability for people to write and subscribe to such philosophies filled with hate and white supremacist acts of terrorism that are being fermented on social media, and to know that what this one individual did has been shared with the rest of the world.”

Hochul said violent hate messages need to be monitored and shut down the moment they are exposed. Meanwhile, the suspected gunman from the Buffalo shooting has been charged. One America’s Taylor Tinsley has more.

MORE NEWS: Pallets Of Baby Formula Being Kept At Border For Illegals