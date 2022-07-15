N.Y. Gov. Hochul funds program to combat shootings, despite tightening gun restrictions in state

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:59 AM PT – Friday, July 15, 2022

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced new funding aimed at preventing gun crime. During a Thursday press conference, the Democrat announced her state is investing $220 million into preventing what she claims to be an influx of firearms entering in from other states. This includes $20 million for law enforcement despite her interest in removing the NYPD’s qualified immunity, which would force officers to pay for their own legal fees should they be accused of misconduct.

” I said, you know what? Let’s triple that amount of money,” stated the governor. “Okay, let’s triple that. So that’s exactly the $20 million that we’re investing in snug type programs as well as money for law enforcement, for retraining and to help them have strategies to reduce crime because we are better off when we are partnering together to reduce crime overall, are we not?”

Furthermore, Hochul said funds would be spent on establishing nonprofits and hospitals in areas where they have seen an uptick in gun related crimes. An additional $2 million will be used to to respond to the trauma experienced by gun crime victims.

I’m in Brooklyn announcing funding to fight gun violence, support victims and survivors, and bolster our state’s response to this public health crisis. Watch live: https://t.co/bkryrPS4Dl — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 14, 2022

This comes in spite of Hochul’s recent signing of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which prevents an individual from carrying a handgun in areas classified as sensitive locations. She then went to double down on her efforts to circumvent the Supreme Court’s ruling, which struck down New York’s good cause provision for their concealed carry law.

“So I will close by saying we’re going to continue changing our laws,” stated the governor. “We allowed more extreme risk order protections. You’ve heard about them. You know, they are when you know someone shows signs of doing danger, something harmful themselves and others. We actually are not powerless any longer that people can see. I see that. We’re going to have training across the state for teachers and businesses and law enforcement and organizations like yours.”

In the meantime, New York has begun implementing new policies to make getting a concealed carry license difficult by having individuals turn over items and information such as their social media history.