N.Y. Gov. Cuomo to lift COVID-19 restrictions in the coming days

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 14: A police officer crossed the street in a nearly empty Times Square on March 12, 2020 in New York, United States. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:40 PM PT – Monday, January 25, 2021

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) said the Empire State will begin lifting COVID-19 lockdown orders this week.

During a press briefing on Monday, Cuomo said the state is now focused on smaller infection zones as the virus transmission rate comes back down to a safer level. Reports show the infection rate has recently dropped, giving Cuomo the opportunity to reopen some businesses.

Though some restrictions are set to be lifted in New York City, indoor dining will not be one of them.

“We are focusing now on the micro-cluster zones, which are yellow zones, orange zones,” Cuomo stated. “The indoor dining in New York City is a New York City specific condition, and we’re not at this point contemplating any changes.”

The governor said to look out for more updates this Wednesday.

