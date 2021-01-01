N.Y. Gov. Cuomo to lift COVID-19 restrictions in the coming days

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:40 PM PT – Monday, January 25, 2021

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) said the Empire State will begin lifting COVID-19 lockdown orders this week.

During a press briefing on Monday, Cuomo said the state is now focused on smaller infection zones as the virus transmission rate comes back down to a safer level. Reports show the infection rate has recently dropped, giving Cuomo the opportunity to reopen some businesses.

In Buffalo holding a COVID briefing. Watch live: https://t.co/J50To0kTv9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 25, 2021

Though some restrictions are set to be lifted in New York City, indoor dining will not be one of them.

“We are focusing now on the micro-cluster zones, which are yellow zones, orange zones,” Cuomo stated. “The indoor dining in New York City is a New York City specific condition, and we’re not at this point contemplating any changes.”

The governor said to look out for more updates this Wednesday.

