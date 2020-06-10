N.Y. Gov. Cuomo threatens to reverse reopening after crowds packed the streets without social distancing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:06 PM PT — Monday, June 15, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned of reinstating closures after large crowds took to newly reopened bars and restaurants over the weekend.

On Saturday, he addressed a Twitter video showing streets filled with people by saying “don’t make me come down there.” This came just a day after parts of the state moved into phase three of reopening.

Don't make me come down there… https://t.co/OeVGMW7LEO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 13, 2020

“Our success here was based on individual action and social action, that’s why this moment was so special…it’s what 19 million people did,” Cuomo stated. “They did it because it was the right thing to do, so these people who are now violating it…it’s illegal, it’s also wrong.”

Cuomo claimed the recent negligence is risking all of the progress made in recent weeks for the state that was once the nation’s epicenter of the pandemic. He then threatened the re-closure of bars and restaurants who continue to disobey the restrictions set in place.

“This is a very serious situation and I want to make sure everybody knows the consequences here,” said the governor “…We are not kidding around with this, you’re talking about jeopardizing people’s lives.”

Meanwhile, there have been 25,000 violation complaints statewide with most of them coming from Manhattan and the Hamptons. Rather than disciplining all of New York, Cuomo is calling on local governments to enforce safety measures.

Some residents said they feel uncomfortable with the swift reopening and large crowds, while others believe it’s time to restart the nation’s economy. Although New York has seen a decline in cases, it’s still not immune to another virus outbreak. Cuomo said the state is risking a potential second wave if things don’t begin to change.