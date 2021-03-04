N.Y. Gov. Cuomo refuses to resign amid sexual harassment scandal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:57 AM PT – Thursday, March 4, 2021

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo publicly addressed the sexual harassment allegations against him after days of silence on the matter. During a press briefing Tuesday, he apologized for any pain he’s caused and promised to do better.

Asked if @NYGovCuomo should resume daily briefings while more harassment allegations surface, @NYCMayor says “All leaders have to answer tough questions from the media regardless of whether it is convenient.” — CaitlinSinclairTV (@CSinclairtv) March 2, 2021

His comments came after three women accused the Democrat of unwanted kissing, touching and making inappropriate comments. Cuomo later seemed to back-pedal from his initial statement when stated that he kisses people as a form of greeting. He added, he didn’t believe anyone was offended by it at the time.

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” stated the New York governor. “It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it.”

Cuomo went on to urge the importance of due process.

“I ask the people of the state to wait for the facts,” he continued. “Make the decision when you have the facts.”

In a statement released earlier this week, Cuomo seemed to downplay his actions by saying they were intended to be “fun” and “playful.” Many have since criticized his remarks while pointing out that he has refused to take responsibility of his “predatory behavior.”

Despite mounting pressure to resign, Cuomo confirmed during Wednesday’s press briefings that he will not step down as governor.