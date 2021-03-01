N.Y. Gov. Cuomo grants state AG’s request to conduct independent probe into sexual harassment allegations

OAN Newsroom

Monday, March 1, 2021

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) granted state Attorney General Leticia James’ request to conduct an independent probe into the sexual harassment allegations against him.

On Sunday, James noted her office expects to receive a referral with subpoena power to investigate the claims. The state attorney general added, her office will hire a law firm, deputize them and proceed to oversee a rigorous and independent investigation.

This came after James rebuffed Cuomo’s proposal to have James and a judge he appointed to jointly select an independent counsel to probe the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Democrat governor is facing push back from his own party over a new statement on the allegations.

“That’s not an apology. He seemed to be saying, ‘oh, I was just kidding around,’ you know, sexual harassment is not funny,” commented New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “It’s serious and it has to be taken seriously, and he just clearly was letting himself off the hook for something that for the women involved sounded pretty terrifying.”

. @NYGovCuomo Believed all women, no matter what.

Except those who accuse him.

Unreal pic.twitter.com/L9KJ6MNCIb — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) February 25, 2021

De Blasio also called for a full investigation into Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic. This follows reports of a cover-up regarding death rates.