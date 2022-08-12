N.Y. GOP House hopeful Paladino: ‘I thought we were done spying on each other’

Neil W. McCabe –OAN National Correspondent

UPDATED 6:12 AM PT – Friday, August 12, 2022

(Buffalo, N.Y.) — The conservative candidate running for the Republican nomination in New York’s 23rd Congressional District told One America News it was disgusting to think that the FBI was using an informant to spy on President Donald J. Trump in the preparations for their raid on Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-A-Lago home.

“If that’s true—they were spying on the former president of the United States—I think it indicates that we have some serious problems, more serious than they appear to be,” said Carl Paladino, one of the earliest supporters of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and New York’s 2010 GOP gubernatorial nominee. “I thought we were done spying on each other,.”

The attorney and Army veteran said when he enters Congress in January, he plans to file motions to impeach President Joseph R. Biden Jr., and his Attorney General Merrick Garland.