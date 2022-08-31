N.Y., Calif. lawmakers urge Visa, Mastercard, Amex to flag firearm purchases

OAN Newsroom

Liberal lawmakers in New York and California are urging major credit card companies to flag the sale of firearms. Officials sent letters to Visa, Mastercard and American Express this week, petitioning the creditors to create a tool which would track “suspicious” gun purchases.

In the letter, the companies were asked to create a gun-specific category code, asserting it would assist law enforcement agencies in preventing potential mass shootings and firearm trafficking. Officials highlighted unique merchant category codes already exist for grocery stores and several other retailers.

“MasterCard, American Express and Visa have failed to support this simple practical life saving tool and the time has come for them to do,” stated Brad Lander, Comptroller of New York City. “We are united here, to urge credit card companies to get on board with the simple practical step to prevent gun violence and to save lives.”

Yesterday's press conference with @nyccomptroller made clear our need for a full-force response from every sector in preventing gun violence. Credit card companies have the power to track suspicious spending patterns and can use a designated MCC to help save lives. pic.twitter.com/eD0zdbNUYe — NYS Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie 米维 (@SenatorMyrie) August 31, 2022

Second Amendment advocates say it could violate the Firearms Protection Act of 1986, which prohibits the federal government or states to keep a registry of gun owners.