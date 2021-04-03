N.Y. Asian American man assaulted in unprovoked Central Park attack

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:55 PM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

A man in New York City said there was no room for hate despite being the victim of an unprovoked attack that left him with a black eye. According to the 38-year-old Asian-American on Thursday, he was physically assaulted by a random stranger while out walking with his family in Central Park.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said the suspect had been pacing back and forth while muttering to himself before approaching his wife and five-year-old son. The suspect then whispered something into his wife’s ear. The victim told reporters his family believes they were targeted.

Asian Man Sucker-Punched in Central Park Hate Crime https://t.co/CJ2QZ9aXh6 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2021

“And I felt my face temporarily and it just felt like it was completely dislodged,” the victim recalled. “It’s hard to tell if this was motivated by race, however, we believe that we were targeted, and whether it’s through the fetishes of Asian women in general and sort of the stereotypes they carry, we believe that it’s worth it for us to speak up.”

Charges have yet to be filed as law enforcement investigates whether the attack was a hate crime.