N. Macedonia’s prime minister resigns -media



FILE PHOTO: North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev arrives for the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev arrives for the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

October 31, 2021

PRISTINA (Reuters) – North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev resigned on Sunday after his party lost the second round of mayoral elections in several towns in the country.

“I take responsibility for these developments. I resign from the post of prime minister and party president,” Zaev, whose Social Democrats are leading the ruling coalition, said in a press conference broadcast by local media.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Daniel Wallis)