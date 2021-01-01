Trending

N.M. widower sues Alburquerque over sanctuary city policy

An older section of the border wall divides Ciudad Juarez, Mexico from Sunland Park, New Mexico, top, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

UPDATED 10:10 AM PT – Tuesday, January 26, 2020

A New Mexico widower is taking legal action against the state’s sanctuary city policy after his wife was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien in 2018.

Last week, Sam Vigil filed a lawsuit claiming his wife would still be alive if Albuquerque officials did not protect her suspected killer from deportation. Vigil has accused the city of failing to act on evidence against the suspect and failing turn him in to federal authorities.

The alleged killer had been deported three times, reentered the country illegally each time and had an extensive criminal record. In a recent interview, Vigil’s attorney said this alone should have prompted local authorities to contact immigration officials.

“And all they had to do was say he’s back, that’s all it took, it never happened,” said attorney Robert Gorence “We’re not talking about rounding up dreamer, but when APD knows that you have some of the most violent people in this city, all armed with guns, and they’re illegally here.”

Jason Bowles, who also represents this case, asserted prior to this 2018 policy, cooperation between state and federal agencies was common and led to arrests. He added, their goal is to change the sanctuary law and make the community safer.

