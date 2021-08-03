N.Korea’s Kim asked for reopening of hotlines -S.Korea lawmaker



FILE PHOTO: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the second plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party in this still image taken from a KRT footage on February 12, 2021. KRT TV via REUTERS

August 3, 2021

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un requested that South Korea reconnect hotlines which Pyongyang severed a year ago, a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday after being briefed by his country’s intelligence agency.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)