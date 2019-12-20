N.J. Rep. Van Drew switches political parties

OAN Newsroom

Republicans are suggesting a growing rift among Democrats as one of them switches to the Republican Party. New Jersey’s Jeff Van Drew, one of two Democrats to vote against impeaching President Trump, officially announced his decision Thursday.

The lawmaker sat with the president during a press conference, where he pledged his support to the party. Van Drew added that it was not a hard decision to make and that he felt pushed out by the Democrats.

“I believe that this is just a better fit for me, this is who I am, who I always was,” he stated. “But there was more tolerance of moderate Democrats, of Blue Dog Democrats, of Conservative Democrats and I think that’s gone away.”

Van Drew won his congressional seat in an increasingly conservative district as a Democrat. New Jersey’s Second District voted for Barrack Obama twice before voting for President Trump in 2016.

President Trump said he will endorse Van Drew in the upcoming election and shared his excitement for what he called the “most united Republican party ever.”

“I’m a capitalist,” said the New Jersey representative. “Socialism, in my opinion, has no place in the United States of America, and I think everyone should know that I believe that this country can afford people opportunity and give them that opportunity, so that they can succeed.”