N.J. rehabilitation program to clear veterans of non-violent charges

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:24 AM PT — Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Veterans in Middlesex, New Jersey who have had run-ins with the law will now be able to get help instead of being thrown behind bars. This change is possible thanks to a new rehabilitation program announced, which was announced Monday. The Veteran’s Diversion Program is designed to give service members who have been charged with non-violent crimes a second chance.

Military experts think veterans who have committed low level crimes may be suffering from war-related addiction or mental health issues. That’s why the program would pair troubled veterans with a mental health treatment provider as wells as a military mentor.

Furthermore, all veterans would be obligated to attend counseling and would receive treatment for their mental health issues or substance abuse problems. As long as they don’t commit any additional crimes, stop drinking alcohol, and regularly attend their court hearings then they will have their charges dismissed anywhere between six months to two years.

Military experts say they are happy states are starting to pour additional resources to combat issues many veterans face.

“Unfortunately, it’s nothing against the VA, but there is not enough programs out there or that these veterans know of,” said Kat Lanzarotta, Tennessee ambassador for Mission 22. “When they come home they can deal with financial difficulties, they can deal with their family not understanding, and they’re in a completely different world and they feel alone.”

Meanwhile, a county in New York launched similar rehabilitation efforts this summer. Officials say the program is the first step in the right direction to providing relief for U.S. service members.

“We’re going to get this person back on their feet, back with their families, back paying taxes, back doing their job — out of the criminal justice system,” stated Bill Fitzpatrick, county district attorney in Onondaga. “We should all be appreciative of the service veterans give to our country.”

Military partners are asking anyone who may know a veteran in Middlesex who could benefit from the rehabilitation program to help them submit a Veterans Diversion Program Referral, which is located on the county’s website.