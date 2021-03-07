Trending

N.J. Gov. Murphy calls for ‘independent investigation’ into Cuomo, but won’t say if Dem peer should resign

PARAMUS, NJ - OCTOBER 24: Democratic candidate Phil Murphy, who is running for the governor of New Jersey speaks to attendees during a rally on October 24, 2017 in Paramus, New Jersey. The gubernatorial election of 2017 will take place on November 7, where Democratic candidate Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno lead the polls in the race to succeed Chris Christie as New Jersey's governor. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:30 PM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) called for a probe into his New York counterpart Andrew Cuomo over the mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, but he did not condemn him.

“Listen, as I say, this is deeply troubling, deeply concerning,” Murphy stated. “Let’s let this independent investigation play out, hopefully on an expedited basis [and] see where that comes out. And then see where we go from there.”

On Sunday, Murphy said the allegations against Cuomo must be fully investigated to determine whether there is credible evidence to back them up. However, Murphy refused to say if Cuomo should resign and he refrained from noting if he believed Cuomo’s accusers.

“And an independent investigation, which all parties appear to have come to the conclusion was the right road forward, I would agree with that,” Murphy added. “And I would just say every person, regardless of who they are, who has a concern, has a right to be heard. And that concern has a right to be investigated.”

Murphy’s remarks came in stark contrast to past Democrat attacks against Republicans who faced similar accusations, but were condemned without an investigation or a trial.

RELATED: Two More Women Accuse Gov. Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE